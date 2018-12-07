12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Finny

Finny is an eleven-month-old Labrador Retriever mix who’s coat might be mostly black, but he’s here to help make your holidays bright! This big boy weighs sixty-three pounds of goofy, puppy energy. That’s one big puppy! Of course, big puppies means big hearts, and Finny’s got a heart big enough to share with a family of any size! He would love to find a home with adults, kids, or any combination of people that will spend lots of time playing with him and teaching him how to be a great best friend. Finny is a sweet boy who is sure to bring years of happiness to one lucky family!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Macklind Ave. Headquarters in St. Louis City. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

Give a gift to give a second chance to homeless, abused, and neglected animals at www.hsmo.org/donate/