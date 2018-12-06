12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Carol

Do you love holiday music, but can only make a joyful noise? That’s okay – you share something in common with Carol! Carol is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair who doesn’t care much for singing along, but would love an opportunity to keep your lap warm while listening to your favorite tunes. She can be a little shy with new people and situations but give her a little time and she’ll show you she’s truly a lap-cat at heart. Along with being a pro at being a part-time blanket and music connoisseur, she’s also a very qualified best friend. Carol will make an excellent addition to one lucky family!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

Give a gift to give a second chance to homeless, abused, and neglected animals at www.hsmo.org/donate/

