For Day 7 of our 12 Strays of Christmas…meet Bronco!



I am an adorable four-year-old Pointer and Labrador Retriever mix sure to keep your home and heart warm with the love that I have to share this winter! I am a sweet and handsome boy, and weigh about 63 pounds. But the bigger the dog, the bigger the love, and I am overflowing with it! Bark in the New Year with a new best friend!



To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Macklind Ave. Headquarters in St. Louis City. Hours and directions at http://www.hsmo.org



