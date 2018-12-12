12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Brenda

12 Strays of Christmas DAY 5!

I’m Brenda.

I’m an adorable six-year-old Tricolor Beagle with floppy ears and a nose that's sniffing out a new beginning before the New Year! I weigh about twenty-one pounds and like to live a low-key lifestyle. My favorite hobbies are long naps and slow walks so I can smell the world around me. Always into trying new things, but currently I’m into leashes and using the bathroom outside. If you want to spend the howl-idays together, hit me up.

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Macklind Ave. Headquarters in St. Louis City. Hours and directions at http://www.hsmo.org



Give a gift to give a second chance to homeless, abused, and neglected animals at http://www.hsmo.org/donate/

