12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Bingo

Meet Bingo!

If you’re ready for one winner of a dog, come meet Bingo! Bingo is a handsome four-year-old Pit Bull Terrier and Border Collie mix who can be a little shy at first with new people and situations. However, if you offer him some delicious treats he’ll easily be head-over-paws for his new favorite human friends! Along with his good looks he’s also incredibly smart – he already knows ‘sit’, ‘stay’, and will drop toys for you if you ask him to. Bingo is ready to find his perfect forever family and make all of their Pawliday Wishes come true!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

Give a gift to give a second chance to homeless, abused, and neglected animals at

www.hsmo.org/donate/