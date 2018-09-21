The 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment

The "Hollywood Reporter" put out its annual list of the Most Powerful People in Entertainment, and the #1 spot went to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Here some names you'll recognize:

#18. Oprah

#19. "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy

#30. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes

#32. "Lost" creator J.J. Abrams

#33. Steven Spielberg

#35. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels

#38. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

#39. Reese Witherspoon

#42. Donald Glover

#44. Ellen DeGeneres

#48. Leonardo DiCaprio

#51. "Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan

#54. Denzel Washington

#55. Jordan Peele

#57. Tyler Perry

#58. "Avatar" director James Cameron

#65. Jennifer Lawrence

#66. "Survivor" dictator Mark Burnett

#68. Chris Pratt

#69. Kevin Hart

#71. Ryan Reynolds

#75. LeBron James

#79. Tiffany Haddish.

#83. "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler

#87. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda

#90. Will Ferrell and his creative partner Adam McKay

#92. "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

#93. Meryl Streep. As always she's in the running, but not the best.

#94. Michael B. Jordan

#95. "Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo

#96. Tom Cruise

#99. Elisabeth Moss

