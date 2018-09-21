The 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment
The annual list of the "100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment" includes...
The "Hollywood Reporter" put out its annual list of the Most Powerful People in Entertainment, and the #1 spot went to Disney CEO Bob Iger.
Here some names you'll recognize:
#18. Oprah
#19. "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy
#30. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes
#32. "Lost" creator J.J. Abrams
#33. Steven Spielberg
#35. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels
#38. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
#39. Reese Witherspoon
#42. Donald Glover
#44. Ellen DeGeneres
#48. Leonardo DiCaprio
#51. "Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan
#54. Denzel Washington
#55. Jordan Peele
#57. Tyler Perry
#58. "Avatar" director James Cameron
#65. Jennifer Lawrence
#66. "Survivor" dictator Mark Burnett
#68. Chris Pratt
#69. Kevin Hart
#71. Ryan Reynolds
#75. LeBron James
#79. Tiffany Haddish.
#83. "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler
#87. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda
#90. Will Ferrell and his creative partner Adam McKay
#92. "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
#93. Meryl Streep. As always she's in the running, but not the best.
#94. Michael B. Jordan
#95. "Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo
#96. Tom Cruise
#99. Elisabeth Moss
