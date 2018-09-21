The 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment

The annual list of the "100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment" includes...

September 21, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The "Hollywood Reporter" put out its annual list of the Most Powerful People in Entertainment, and  the #1 spot went to Disney CEO Bob Iger. 

Here some names you'll recognize:

#18.  Oprah

#19.  "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy

#30.  "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes

#32.  "Lost" creator J.J. Abrams

#33.  Steven Spielberg

#35.  "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels

#38.  Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

#39.  Reese Witherspoon

#42.  Donald Glover

#44.  Ellen DeGeneres

#48.  Leonardo DiCaprio

#51.  "Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan

#54.  Denzel Washington

#55.  Jordan Peele

#57.  Tyler Perry

#58.  "Avatar" director James Cameron

#65.  Jennifer Lawrence

#66.  "Survivor" dictator Mark Burnett

#68.  Chris Pratt

#69.  Kevin Hart

#71.  Ryan Reynolds

#75.  LeBron James

#79.  Tiffany Haddish.

#83.  "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler

#87.  "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda

#90.  Will Ferrell and his creative partner Adam McKay

#92.  "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

#93.  Meryl Streep.  As always she's in the running, but not the best.

#94.  Michael B. Jordan

#95.  "Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo

#96.  Tom Cruise

#99.  Elisabeth Moss

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
most
powerful
People
Entertainment
Courtney & Company
100