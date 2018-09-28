10 Timeless Kids TV Shows That Still Hold Up Today

As a kid I can rememeber waking up on Saturday mornings and just love laying around watching cartoons!

To say we had some classic shows might be an understatement.

Are the shows on television right now failing to keep your kids’ interest? Thankfully, Lifehacker has compiled a list of 10 old school series that still hold up in 2018. Here they are:

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Slow, deliberate, and always respectful of its audience.

Gilligan’s Island. A tongue-in-cheek vibe with crazy, nonsensical plots.

Leave It to Beaver. Gentle, relatable stories that have the ring of middle-school truth to them.

Warner Brothers Cartoons from the ‘40s (and the ‘90s). WB cartoons featuring Bugs and Daffy made after the ‘50s are hit-or-miss--until the release of Animaniacs in the early ‘90s.

Scooby-Doo. Kids still relate to the friendship between Shaggy and Scooby, as well as the creepy locations and stories.

Full House. The epitome of a family comedy where the children are all adorable comedians and the adults are goons.

Degrassi: The Next Generation. Teenage “barely-actors” portray realistic teen problems and issues without a lot of fuss.

The Twilight Zone. Watching it online means you can skip the lame episodes and stick to the classics.

My So-Called Life. Sensitively written, wonderfully acted and avoidant of almost all teen-drama clichés.

Veronica Mars. The perfect show for older teenagers who are starting to realize that everything on earth is rotten to the core.

What were some of your favorite tv classics as a kid? Let us know in the comments below!