The 10 Safest & Most Dangerous States in America

If safety is your primary concern, you're going to want to check out WalletHub's new ranking of the safest states in the U.S. for 2018. Looking at factors that contribute to all kinds of security issues--including unemployment rate, assaults per capita and total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita--the site determined that these are the 10 safest states in the U.S.:

Vermont

Maine

Minnesota

Utah

New Hampshire

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Hawaii

Massachusetts

Washington

And these are the 10 most unsafe states:

Mississippi

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Texas

Florida

Arkansas

Alabama

Missouri

Alaska

South Carolina