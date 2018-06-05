The 10 Safest & Most Dangerous States in America
June 5, 2018
If safety is your primary concern, you're going to want to check out WalletHub's new ranking of the safest states in the U.S. for 2018. Looking at factors that contribute to all kinds of security issues--including unemployment rate, assaults per capita and total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita--the site determined that these are the 10 safest states in the U.S.:
Vermont
Maine
Minnesota
Utah
New Hampshire
Connecticut
Rhode Island
Hawaii
Massachusetts
Washington
And these are the 10 most unsafe states:
Mississippi
Louisiana
Oklahoma
Texas
Florida
Arkansas
Alabama
Missouri
Alaska
South Carolina