Clementine's unveils botanical series of ice cream flavors

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Spring has sprung, and along with the flowers popping up, new flavors are coming into season.

However, flowers aren’t just for their lovely sight and smell — Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is incorporating them into their ice cream.

Featuring four botanical flavors of ice cream this season, the ice cream shop — with two locations in Lafayette Square and Clayton — is serving scoops of White Chocolate Geranium, Pistachio Rosewater, Jasmine Tea and Honey Lavender.

"I’ve been wanting to do something fresh and fragrant using botanicals for quite some time,” owner Tamara Keefe said in a statement. “At Clementine’s, we love to craft memorable flavors through creative infusions.”

Both shops are open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

