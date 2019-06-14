Stanley Cup spends night with Clayton police after they 'arrest' Binnington for stealing it

CLAYTON, Mo. (KYKY) — The Stanley Cup spent a safe night in the hands of Clayton police officers as Blues players posed with them for photos.

A video posted to Facebook shows Jordan Binnington being "arrested" for stealing the Stanley Cup. *Be advised, the video contains language some may consider offensive.*

Clayton Police Department posted on Facebook: "The Stanley Cup was well protected as it spent Thursday night in Clayton. Officers from the Clayton Police Department were invited by St. Louis Blues players to see and hoist the Stanley Cup. Congratulations St. Louis Blues and thank you for the opportunity. WE HAVE THE CUP!!!!"

