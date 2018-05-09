Christina Aguilera Coming To St. Louis

Grammy Award-winning superstar and pop icon Christina Aguilera has announced a new North American tour this fall, her first outing since 2008. The music powerhouse will kick off the tour, produced by Live Nation, on September 25th and travel to 22 cities, and stopping in St. Louis on Tuesday, November 6th.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 14th at 10am local time through Thursday, May 17th at 10pm local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Christina released new song “Accelerate feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz” earlier this month, the first song from her forthcoming and highly anticipated album, Liberation. She will also be performing “Fall in Line,” her newly announced duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.

Liberation will be released Friday, June 15th and is available for pre-order now. Every online ticket purchased for Christina Aguilera’s 2018 tour includes a standard CD copy of her new album, Liberation. Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be provided by Ticketmaster within 24 hours of ticket purchase via email.