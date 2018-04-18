Chris Pratt Escapes The Unimaginable In Newest 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer

If we learn anything from the newest trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" it is that we shouldn't bring dinosaurs back home.

Universal Pictures just released the final trailer for the movie, Wednesday, which opens everywhere June 22, starring Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The trailer shows Pratt diving through the jaws of a Tyrannosaurus rex, kicking butt with is Velociraptor side kick and shooting a new genetically-modified prehistoric beast inside a children's room.

Video of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Final Trailer [HD]

This is Steven Spielberg's second Jurassic film starring Pratt. The first "Jurassic World" was one of the biggest box-office hits in history with $1.7 billion in worldwide ticket sales in 2015.