Chris Harrison Says Becca Kufrin's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Will Have The 'Most Ridiculous Fight' Yet

Host of the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises, Chris Harrison, has promised us a crazy and drama filled season of The Bachelorette once again!

The dating show host filled ET in on the upcoming season, that they just finished taping, and the show's "most ridiculous fight" ever.

"We just wrapped …and May 28 is our premiere. It's right around the corner. It's such a great season. She's a great bachelorette, the guys are great, the drama's there, the tears, the ridiculous arguments. It's good, it's really good," Harrison tells ET.

It looks like there may already be some arguments on night one and possibly even a fight?

The news season of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC May 28th.