Chip Gaines Runs First Marathon With Wife Joanna Cheering Him On

"Fixer Upper" funny guy Chip Gaines completed his first marathon Sunday and Joanna cheered him on all the way to the finish line.

Pregnant with the couple's fifth child, Joanna was glowing with pride watching her husband compete in the Silo District Marathon in their hometown of Waco.

In addition to running the marathon, both Chip and Joanna hosted the event, which was held to raise money for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation in order to fund research of rare cancers and their treatments.

Joanna had previously posted a picture on Instagram of Chip giving some explanation into his decision to train for the 26.2 mile journey, "Chip randomly ran into [professional runner and cancer survivor Gabriele Grunewald> in Central Park where she shared some of her story. It was then that Chip was inspired to take this goal of running a marathon and turn it into something bigger: raising money and awareness for rare cancer research.”

And in true Chip fashion, he couldn't run the race in just any old attire. Chip paid tribute to his love of 'demo day,' crossing the finish line in a tool belt.