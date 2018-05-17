Check Out The 28 Men Who Will Compete for Becca Kufrin's Heart on 'The Bachelorette'

We're just a week from former Bachelor contestant turned Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, starting her journey for love on national TV.

Franchise host Chris Harrison just announced the list of men who will be participating on this season, and thankfully, none of them are racecar drivers.

So which guys have front-runner potential?

Harrison teased that we can expect "Chase, Chris R., Colton, Connor, David and Lincoln to bring the drama, Blake, Garrett and Wills to form strong connections with our Bachelorette," according to ET.

Check out all of Becca's guys HERE.