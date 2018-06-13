Carson Daly's Favorite Summertime Adult Drink
Carson Daly may not be on TRL anymore, but our favorite music VJ on MTV knows how to make a drink or two!
Most recently, Daly posted his favorite summertime cocktail and just the ingredients sound delish!
According to the Today Show, it contains just three ingredients: Ketel One vodka, splash of POM pomegranate cherry juice and Fresca — his favorite soda. He recommends mixing it up with about 1 part vodka to 3 parts soda (and a big splash of fruit juice), but if you prefer a stronger drink a 1 to 2 ratio will also work.
Summertime magic. #DontFrontOnFresca #NewLookSameLove #Cocktails #SplashOPom
A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on
