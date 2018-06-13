Carson Daly

USA Images

Carson Daly's Favorite Summertime Adult Drink

June 13, 2018

Carson Daly may not be on TRL anymore, but our favorite music VJ on MTV knows how to make a drink or two! 

Most recently, Daly posted his favorite summertime cocktail and just the ingredients sound delish! 

According to the Today Show, it contains just three ingredients: Ketel One vodka, splash of POM pomegranate cherry juice and Fresca — his favorite soda. He recommends mixing it up with about 1 part vodka to 3 parts soda (and a big splash of fruit juice), but if you prefer a stronger drink a 1 to 2 ratio will also work.

Summertime magic. #DontFrontOnFresca #NewLookSameLove #Cocktails #SplashOPom

A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on

What is your favorite summertime cocktail? Leave a comment and let us know! 

Tags: 
Summer
Drinks
cocktails
recipes
vodka
Fresca