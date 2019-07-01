(Getty Images)

Cardinals send condolences message to Angles after pitcher's sudden death

Prayers to the family of Tyler Skaggs and the the LA Angels

July 1, 2019
(Y98) - The Los Angeles Angels annouced the unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Twitter, Monday afternoon. The 27-year-old was in St. Louis just two weeks ago and won a game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. 

The Cardinals sent a message of condolences to the Angels and Skaggs' families: 

The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted, "Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Tyler's family, friends and the entire Angels organization."

The Cardinals aren't new to tragic deaths of players, as there was a 12-year span where the organization lost three player during their career: Oscar Taveras (2014), Josh Hancock (2007) and Darryl Kile (2002).

Jose Molina, Angles bench coach and brother of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Yadier Molina shared a message about Skaggs' death on twitter saying, "#RIP my friend Tyler Skaggs."

No details about how Skaggs died was provided by the team. Tonight's game against the Texas Rangers has been postponed. 

More messages of love and condolences are being shared on social media:

