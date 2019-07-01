Cardinals send condolences message to Angles after pitcher's sudden death

(Y98) - The Los Angeles Angels annouced the unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Twitter, Monday afternoon. The 27-year-old was in St. Louis just two weeks ago and won a game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals sent a message of condolences to the Angels and Skaggs' families:

The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted, "Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Tyler's family, friends and the entire Angels organization."

The Cardinals aren't new to tragic deaths of players, as there was a 12-year span where the organization lost three player during their career: Oscar Taveras (2014), Josh Hancock (2007) and Darryl Kile (2002).

Jose Molina, Angles bench coach and brother of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Yadier Molina shared a message about Skaggs' death on twitter saying, "#RIP my friend Tyler Skaggs."

No details about how Skaggs died was provided by the team. Tonight's game against the Texas Rangers has been postponed.

More messages of love and condolences are being shared on social media:

I’m still in shock. Just yesterday, Tyler Skaggs was talking about how badly he wanted to pitch at Dodger Stadium in an Angels uniform. One of the kindest, most straightforward people I’ve met in baseball. I’m devastated for his family and teammates. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 1, 2019

Tyler Skaggs pitched a beauty against the Cardinals just last Sunday.

Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Tyler Skaggs.



This always hurts. — Cardinals Rant (@CardinalsRant_) July 1, 2019

The death of Tyler Skaggs has taken my breath away. One of the coolest, nicest, most down-to-Earth people you could ever meet; someone who was really starting to come into his own, too. Devastated for his family, especially his wife and his mom. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 1, 2019

