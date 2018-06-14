Cardinals Logo Ranked As The Best In Baseball

We already knew the Cardinals had the best fans in baseball, but now it looks like we've got the best logo too.

St. Louis' "birds on the bat" logo sits atop a ranking of all 32 MLB teams, according to FanJuicer.com. They say they asked nearly 4,000 MLB fans from around the U.S. to participate in their market research and here is the top 10:

1. St. Louis Cardinals

2. Toronto Blue Jays

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Chicago Cubs

5. Los Angeles Angels

6. Seattle Mariners

7. Philadelphia Phillies

8. New York Mets

9. Kansas City Royals

10. Baltimore Orioles

It's obviously a very subjective way of determing who is the best, but any time we can beat the Cubs, we'll take it! And sorry Cleveland, but your Indian's apparently have the worst logo in baseball.

Do you agree with all of the rankings?

Check out the full list on FanJuicer.com here.