Cardinals Hold Moment of Silence For Parkland Victims at Spring Training 

The Cardinal organization is such a class act on and off the field.

Today during Spring Training workouts the players, coaches, and staff stopped what they were doing, took off their hats and stood in silence at 10:17 a.m. local time for a moment of remembrance on the first anniversary of the nation’s deadliest school shooting, Thursday.

It has been a full year since a gunman entered the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 students and staff. The school is about 50 miles south of the Cardinals spring training complex in Jupiter.

KMOX Sports talked with Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia saying, "because it's so recent it's hard not to think about and it's hard not to have that somber moment," Brebbia says. "It's perspective, it's really nice to be able to come here and play baseball. And to have moments like that really sets it home, what we do is really special and we're really lucky."

