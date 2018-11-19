The Cardinals Are Bringing Back an Old-School Jersey This Season

The powder blues are back!

St. Louis Cardinals fans gathered at Ballpark Village today to watch Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith put this year's new jersey on current center fielder Harrison Bader. The road alternate uniform will debut on Saturday, March 30th at Milwaukee, and will be worn only on Saturday dates away from Busch Stadium.

Fans may purchase the new road alternate jerseys exclusively at the Cardinals Official Team Store at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals Authentics Store and the Cardinals Majestic Store at Ballpark Village through November 26th. While supplies last, these outlets are offering fans a free Cardinals Timex watch with purchase of an adult-sized jersey, and a free hat with purchase of a kid-sized jersey.

The stores are open 10 AM – 6 PM seven days a week, except holidays. Beginning today, the Official Team Store will extend its hours (10 AM – 8 PM) through Saturday, November 24th and again Monday, November 26th through Saturday, November 30th. Fans can order the new road alternate jersey by calling (800) 421-3263. More details are available at cardinals.com/jersey.