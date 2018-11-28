Cardinals 2019 Free Giveaway Calendar is Here

Today the St. Louis Cardinals released its 2019 promotional schedule with over 50 giveaways for ticketed-fans at cardinals.com/promotions.

This year’s promotional schedule features many fan-favorite giveaways for guests of all ages including five bobbleheads, seven replica jerseys, two replica rings, as well as brand-new items including a Cardinals Fleece Vest (April 19), Crossbody Bag (May 12), Golf Umbrella (July 13) and an exclusive Yadier Molina Funko POP! Figure (September 2). The club will continue to keep item quantity at 30,000 for a majority of the promotional dates.

In July, the Cardinals will commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 105-win 2004 National League Championship team with a special Anniversary Weekend presented by Heartland Coca-Coca. To celebrate, fans will take home a Mystery Player Home White Replica Jersey (July 26), Mystery Player 2004 NL Championship Replica Ring (July 27), and a MV3 Triple Bobblehead (July 28).

Annual promotional dates for the Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game and Edward Jones Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction ceremony have been scheduled for May 25 and August 24, respectively.

Additional promotional highlights include a Mystery Hall of Fame Opening Day Car Parade Bobblehead (April 6), Adult Road Alternate Blue Embroidered Jersey (April 20), Yadier Molina and Roberto Clemente Double Bobblehead (May 10), Marcell Ozuna Mystery Jersey Bobblehead (May 24), Rawlings Kids Baseball Glove (June 23), 2009 All Star Game Replica Jersey (July 12), 1944 World Series Championship Replica Ring (August 25), Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater (September 13) and a Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst Double Bobblehead (September 14).