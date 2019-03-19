Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles Join ‘Hustlers’ Cast

Get ready for a star power strip club drama with a cast you could only imagine.

According to Variety, STXfilms has signed Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl to join strip club drama “Hustlers,” starring Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez.

The anticipated film follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film begins shooting on March 22 in New York.

The film will be directed by Lorene Scafaria (“The Meddler”).

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” said Scafaria. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Amen. A post shared by lorenescafaria (@lorenescafaria) on Feb 5, 2019 at 8:17am PST

Click here to read more!