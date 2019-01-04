Can Kevin Bird Box Challenge to Buy a Candy Bar

January 4, 2019
Categories: 
-Videos
Features
Morning Show

This too waaayy too long, but here's the short version of Kevin's Bird Box Challenge to try and buy a candy bar from the vending machine at work. 

Oh and be safe out there if you do your own Bird Box Challenge (we suggest you just don't do). 

Tags: 
Bird Box Challenge
Can Kevin
Y98
Courtney and Company Morning Show
Courtney and Co