Can Kevin Bird Box Challenge to Buy a Candy Bar
January 4, 2019
This too waaayy too long, but here's the short version of Kevin's Bird Box Challenge to try and buy a candy bar from the vending machine at work.
Oh and be safe out there if you do your own Bird Box Challenge (we suggest you just don't do).
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019