Busch Stadium ranks 7th among MLB venues for cleanest bathrooms

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Sometimes when we have it so good, we forget how lucky we really are.

However, when SeatGeek ranks Busch Stadium as 7th MLB stadium in the nation for cleanest bathrooms and 4th in the country for overall atmosphere, we have to take notice!

The survey polled 8,000 baseball fans. The results were compiled into stadium guides for each venue. According to the guide on Busch Stadium, the best day for a deal is Tuesday, the best time of the season is Spring and the best time to be at the ballpark is nighttime. Busch also ranked 17th in food.

Click here to see the survey results.

