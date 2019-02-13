"Breaking Bad" Movie Starring Aaron Paul Is Happening

Fans of Breaking Bad have now something to look forward to besides binging the original series on Netflix.

Jesse Pinkman will return to the big screen!

According to Hollywood Reporter and Variety Aaron Paul's character will reprise his role as the apprentice to Walter White in a new sequel.

Deadline was first to report on Wednesday that the new movie will air first on Netflix, then move to AMC, in a reverse of how the series originally aired.

As for if Bryon Cranston will return he is very open to the idea.

"It's a great story and there are a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open," Cranston said. "This idea, from what I'm told, gets into those — at least a couple of the characters who were not completed, as far as their journey."

