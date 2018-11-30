Bonus Chance: Enter Y98's 10K Holiday Shopping Spree on Instagram

Go to Y98 Instagram find the 10K Shopping spree photo, Repost on your personal Instagram the designated $10,000 Holiday Shopping Spree image and use the hashtag #y9810K and tag @y98stl to get qualified for the Y98 $10,000 Holiday Shopping Spree at West County Center.

Then on Friday, December 14th and one lucky winner will have 98 minutes to spend $10,000!

For all contest rules click here