Bonus Chance: Enter Y98's 10K Holiday Shopping Spree on Instagram
November 30, 2018
Go to Y98 Instagram find the 10K Shopping spree photo, Repost on your personal Instagram the designated $10,000 Holiday Shopping Spree image and use the hashtag #y9810K and tag @y98stl to get qualified for the Y98 $10,000 Holiday Shopping Spree at West County Center.
Want to spend 10K in 98 seconds?! #Repost this image including #y9810K and tag @y98stl to be qualified in our grand prize drawing taking place @westcountycenter on Dec. 14th ------
Then on Friday, December 14th and one lucky winner will have 98 minutes to spend $10,000!