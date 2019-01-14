Watch Harry Styles Sing a Nirvana Song

Harry Styles is showing off a range in taste and talent many fans probably didn’t realize he had. The One Direction member turned solo singer was recently spotted singing a 90s grunge classic with a band in Tokyo.

A short clip that is making the rounds on social media shows Styles – wearing 2019 novelty glasses - giving a full-throated effort on Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Another short clip from the same night shows Styles playing drums on “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” – originally performed by Bob Dylan and famously covered by Eric Clapton and Guns N’ Roses.

Harry playing drums in Tokyo recently, via sk8rmom420. pic.twitter.com/2RirkCtsIV — Harry Styles Updates (@thestylespics) January 13, 2019

We’re wondering if these new developments have caught the attention of singer Matty Healy of The 1975. He recently tweeted that he wanted to produce Styles next solo album, after jokingly saying that he thought Styles blocked his cell phone number.