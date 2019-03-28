Pink Gets Assertive on Surprise Release "Hustle"
Plus: new details about collabs and features on her forthcoming album
“You took my love, mistook it for weakness / I guarantee I won’t repeat this / Don't try to hustle me.”
P!nk isn’t having any of it when it comes to guys who just want have fun on her surprise new single “Hustle.” The bouncy track with a singalong chorus was co-written with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Jorgen Odegard.
The song will be included on P!nk’s 8th studio album Hurts 2B Human. It features collaborations with Julia Michaels, Nate Reuss and features from Khalid and Chris Stapleton, among others. Hurts 2B Human will be released on April 26th and you can pre-order it here.
Hurts 2B Human Track List
01. Hustle
02. (Hey Why) Miss You Sometime
03. Walk Me Home
04. My Attic
05. 90 Days featuring Wrabel
06. Hurts 2B Human featuring Khalid
07. Can We Pretend featuring Cash Cash
08. Courage
09. Happy
10. We Could Have It All
11. Love Me Anyway featuring Chris Stapleton
12. Circle Game
13. The Last Song Of Your Life