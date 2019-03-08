Marshmello Collaborates with Chvrches on "Here With Me"

Marshmello has recruited Scottish synth-pop trio CHVRCHES for his latest upbeat, catchy track. A lyric video has just been released for “Here With Me.” The song begins with Lauren Mayberry singing over acoustic guitar, before a signature beat kicks in and leads up to a hopeful chorus.

“Every day / You're saying the words that I want you to say / There's a pain in my heart and it won't go away / Now I know I'm falling in deep /'Cause I need you here with me”

Marshmello called the track one of his favorites that he worked on, which is saying a lot from the DJ/producer behind the smash hit “Happier” with Bastille and also "FRIENDS" with Anne-Marie.