Lauren Jauregui Releases "More Than That" Video

We didn’t have to wait long for a video for Lauren Jauregui’s highly-anticipated solo song, “More Than That.” The clip takes place in a strip club and matches the seductive theme of the track.

Related: Lauren Jauregui Describes Boo Ty Dolla $ign As The Most Swagged-Out Person She Knows

Jauregui revealed the inspiration behind what she calls a “sassy little joint” in an exclusive interview with RADIO.COM.

“It’s just a cheeky little song about being at a club with your boyfriend," Jauregui explained. "And then there’s somebody who’s trying to catch your attention, but you’re like, halt!” OK then.

Jauregui says she wrote the song before her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign was a thing. The interview was part of our series of exclusives with the former Fifth Harmony member, who is now moving full speed ahead on her own. We also met her feisty Frenchie puppy, learned about her dream collaborations and her go-to vending machine snacks.