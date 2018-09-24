Kanye West And Son Bond At The Ballpark
Watch them throw out ceremonial first pitches at White Sox game
Kanye West spent some quality time with his son, Saint, in his hometown of Chicago this weekend. The two threw out ceremonial first pitches at the Cubs-White Sox game.
Related: Kanye Is Coming: A ‘Yeezus’ Sequel And An Album With Chance The Rapper Are On The Way
With Kanye’s song “Homecoming” blaring from the PA system, dad walked to the mound with his 2-year-old on his shoulders. For the record, Kanye’s pitch came up a little short of home plate.
OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN!
THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018
That wasn’t the only social media moment for Saint on Sunday. Still dressed in his Chicago Bulls attire, the toddler found a dancing partner in Chance the Rapper’s daughter, Kensli. The two jumped around to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” while Chance offered encouragement.
He posted the moment on his Instagram: