Justin Bieber Shaved His Head

The pop star's hair doesn't look like this anymore

October 31, 2018
Bob Diehl
Justin Bieber plays during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Justin Bieber’s hair had been getting a little out of control and grungy in recent months, but the pop star took care of that with a few strokes of a razor.

The “Love Yourself” singer shaved his head, and Beliebers are buzzing.

Fans also spotted Bieber and his new look at Epcot Center in Florida on Tuesday.

