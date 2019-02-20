Imagine Dragons Are Ready for Some More Football

Imagine Dragons have secured another high-profile sports gig. The “Natural” band has been announced as the headliner for a concert that takes place when the pro football hall of fame inducts its new members.

Related: Imagine Dragons Go Back To School for Their "Bad Liar" Video

Dan Reynolds and company will take the stage in front of another huge audience on August 4th at 8pm. That’s the day after Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson take their places alongside legends in Canton, Ohio.

“We are thrilled to have Imagine Dragons play the 2019 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is quickly becoming an entertainer and fan favorite music venue,” Hall of Fame Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer George Veras said in a statement.

we will be in Ohio on Aug 4 to play the @ProFootballHOF... tix on sale March 1 @ 10am est https://t.co/jAhggTE43F pic.twitter.com/zNurvkcq1h — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) February 20, 2019

Imagine Dragons are no strangers to sharing the spotlight with the best athletes in the world. The band from Las Vegas was part of the spectacle that is the pregame show for their hometown Golden Knights during last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Imagine Dragons also performed at halftime of the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.