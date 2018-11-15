Hozier's Poetry Comes To Life In Video For New Song "Movement"

Hozier has released his new song, “Movement,” ahead of his upcoming second full-length album expected early in 2019.

Related: Watch Hozier's Inspiring Performance On 'The Tonight Show'

The Irish singer-songwriter focuses on physics and the poetry of human movement for the new track.

“I still watch you when you’re groovin’; as if through water from the bottom of a pool; you’re movin’ without movin’; and when you move, I’m moved.”

Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin brings the lyrics to life in the music video for the song. Hozier said he was incredibly proud to work with Polunin and called him a generational talent.

“Movement” follows the recent release of Nina Cried Power, an EP that marked his first new music in four years. Blues legend and civil rights activist Mavis Staples helps supply the “power” on the title track.