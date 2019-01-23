Eminem Unveils Teaser Trailer for VR Documentary

“We used to think nobody comes to Detroit. They look at us like a ghost town.”

Eminem just released the first official teaser trailer for Marshall from Detroit. The virtual reality documentary will premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Eminem is one of those artists who will always be associated with his hometown, and that’s because he wants it that way. This is a man who wanted to use rap as a way out of the city but ended up staying.

Marshall from Detroit seeks to explain why through Eminem’s own eyes by featuring 360-degree views of the city. Director Caleb Slain told Variety that the 21-minute film seeks to change the perception of a city that many perceive as struggling and depressed.

“Our idea was to extend the blanket of intimacy offered by VR beyond the once-in-a-lifetime ride with Marshall and introduce you to a more mystic version of Detroit you could never see for yourself,” said Slain.

Marshall from Detroit will debut at Sundance on Saturday. It will be available on Facebook’s Oculus Go and Rift VR headsets next month.