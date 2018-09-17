Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Adopt a Pig?

We’re not sure what Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson are up to, but we know it involves a pig. That’s right. The pop star posted a video of a piglet snuggled up to her on Instagram over the weekend. It’s not clear what the significance of the pig is. Is it a pet? Is it a stunt? Either way, the internet can’t get enough of it. Take a look:

Related: Ariana Grande’s Ponytail Comes Alive In New Jimmy Fallon Sketch

psa: it appears that ariana grande has acquired a pet pig pic.twitter.com/sDTtTBaoJ6 — The FADER (@thefader) September 16, 2018

The big question now is - how did the pop star and the comedian get a pig into their posh New York City apartment? And is that even legal? For now, all we have is the video and the pictures to enjoy.