WATCH: Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer Are Still Enjoying Every Moment of the Blues Stanley Cup Championship

(Y98) - Last night in Las Vegas the St. Louis Blues were honored again for winning the first Stanley Cup Championship in team history. So who better to introduce the team during a Hollywood-like awards show, than one of the most famous actors from STL, Jon Hamm!

The live NHL Awards show was held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and the Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly was named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner, as the best defensive forward in the NHL this season. Unfortunately, his teammate Jordan Binnington, head coach Craig Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong didn't win the respective trophies they were nominated for.

At the end of the night, Hamm took the stage to introduce the Blues:

And at the start of the night, Jenna Fischer was featured in a great moment, finally getting some revenge on John Krasinski:

