LISTEN: Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?'

The duo voice the characters Simba and Nala in the upcoming "Lion King" recreation

June 20, 2019
Entertainment

(KYKY) — While we anxiously await the debut of what might arguably be the greatest Disney recreation ever, today we got a taste of what the soundtrack for the Lion King has in store.

Beyonce and Donald Glover, who voice the characters Nala and Simba respectively, can be heard in a snippet of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" — and we've got all the feels. 

Lion King hits theaters July 18.

Lion King
Beyonce
Donald Glover