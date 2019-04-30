WATCH: Backstreet Boys serenade wives during final show in Las Vegas
"They are the true backbones of the Backstreet Boys."
LAS VEGAS (KYKY) — Footage surfaced on Monday of The Backstreet Boys serenading their wives during the final show of their Las Vegas residency over the weekend.
In the video, filmed during Saturday night’s show, the fellas headed down to the theater’s VIP tables to escort their loves up to the stage while performing “Shape of My Heart.
AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle, led the way, with the mom of two wearing a Backstreet Boys T-shirt and getting a bit emotional by the end of the song.
The five singers ended the performance by dropping to their knees and handing the ladies roses.
Howie Dorough wrapped things up by telling the crowd, “Give it up for our wives, ladies and gentlemen! They are the true backbones of the Backstreet Boys.”
Watch the video clips here:
Thank you soooo much @LeighanneReena for the last rose! ❤️------ You made my night! Loved seeing all of you ladies up there with your boys for the final SOMH!---- #FinalShow @backstreetboys #BSBVegas #BackstreetBoys @brian_littrell @kevinrichardson @aj_mclean @howied @nickcarter pic.twitter.com/ZBuRrmirrd— Arielle Olson (@miss_olson4) April 29, 2019
This was AWESOME!! All the wives were brought on stage for the final SOMH!!!❤️How sweet!?--@backstreetboys #BSBVegas #BackstreetBoys @WHOTheBckstreet @LeighanneReena @brian_littrell @kevinrichardson @howied @nickcarter @aj_mclean #FinalShow @JSo pic.twitter.com/2lDeB3CBd1— Arielle Olson (@miss_olson4) April 28, 2019
© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.