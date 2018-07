Congratulations to Ryder and his mommy Kaile on winning our Y98 Baby Bash contest!

A little bit about Ryder, he loves being outside - riding his dirt bike & four wheeler, playing in the pool, or going on walks with mom and dad!

Kaile will receive $3,000 in gift certificates to Diamonds Direct so she can get her post-baby sparkle on. Thanks to all that submitted a photo and voted!