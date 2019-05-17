Be one of the first to see 'Booksmart' for FREE
Don't miss the free screening on Monday, May 20.
ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Be one of the first to laugh out loud at "Booksmart," a comedy about high school best friends, during a FREE screening next week!
Directed by Olivia Wilde with executive producer Will Ferrell, see this coming of age story for a new generation at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the AMC Esquire 7.
"Booksmart" opens in theaters nationwide Friday, May 24.
WATCH the trailer here:
DETAILS:
What: Free pre-screening of "Booksmart"
When: 7 p.m. Monday, May 20
Where: AMC Esquire 7, 6706 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63117
How: With free movie passes available here.
