Andy Cohen is 'Considering' a Real Housewives of St. Louis, But There's a Catch
Andy Cohen is teasing St. Louis with a possible Real Housewives of St. Louis season, but only if a certain professional baseball players signs with the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
So, what does a professional baseball player have to do with Andy and his Real Housewives TV empire?
Well his name is Bryce Harper and at 26-years-old he will likely become the highest paid players in baseball history. He's a free agent this offseason and looking for one team to sign him and Cohen's hometown Cardinals could be that team.
Cohen offered his help with a message to Harper:
"The fans in St. Louis are one-of-a-kind. We are ready for you. Tell your wife Kayla if she wants to be a Real Housewife, I'll consider Real Housewives of St. Louis."
ATTENTION: @Bharper3407 @kayyharper8 @Cardinals @dgoold pic.twitter.com/1VZmBtKlOt— Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 10, 2018
You heard folks, he'll "consider" it. Now we just need this baseball guy to do his part:
