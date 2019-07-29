lake with fog and trees

American Horror Story throws it back to the '80s for slasher-esque season

This new trailer will give you goosebumps!

July 29, 2019
(KYKY) — A new trailer for season nine of "American Horror Story" confirms our previous suspicions of it having an '80s slasher-film vibe.

In this season, aptly named "1984," we're taken to Camp Redwood, where we can assume the slashing will go down. 

The recent trailer features two scenes in which a masked suspect appears to be creeping on happy-go-lucky vacationers. 

We all know, however, the campers won't remain as such. "AHS: 1984" debuts Wednesday, Sept. 18, on FX.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

