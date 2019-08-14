You Can Fly From STL to Florida for $69 Starting Later This Year

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (Y98) — St. Louisans now have a more affordable way to get to Sarasota, Fla.

Allegiant Airlines is announcing nonstop service from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Belleville to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The new, two-days-a-week service starts in time for Thanksgiving: Nov. 15.

One-way fares start at $69. Sarasota is the 10th city that Allegiant travelers can connect to from the airport in Belleville.

