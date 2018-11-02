Alec Baldwin Arrested for Punching Man in Parking-Spot Dispute

Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for misdemeanor assault after allegedly punching an unidentified man in a dispute over a parking spot near the actor's home in the New York borough of Manhattan.

Page Six reports that Baldwin socked his supposed victim in the face after the latter swiped a parking space a third party was attempting to hold for Baldwin. A construction worker who witnessed the incident said Baldwin yelled, "What do you think you're doing?!" before dropping a slew of f-bombs and putting fist to face as his victim emerged from his car. The actor was then taken into custody at NYPD's 6th Precinct station house. Baldwin's victim wasn't seriously hurt, but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

As Page Six notes, "It’s just the latest run-in for the infamously hair-trigger-temper actor, who was arrested in May 2014 for going on a profanity-filled tirade against two uniformed cops who stopped him for cycling the wrong way down a one-way street."