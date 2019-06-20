WATCH: Pujols Surprises Young Fan By Giving Him The Jersey Off His Back

(Y98) - Some baseball fans in St. Louis may still hold a grudge against Albert Pujols for leaving the Cardinals and taking more money to play in Los Angeles – but he has proven time and time again that he's one of the most caring ballplayers in the league.

He made another amazing moment possible for a young fan this week in Toronto.

As you can watch in the video above, Pujols came over to the stands in Toronto after a game agianst the Blue Jays and found Joe Squarini's son, Nico who was wearing an Angles jersey. Pujols took the jersey off his back, signed it, gave it to the fan, then stuck around to take some photos!

Another fan in the stands got a different angle of the special moment:

This little man got Albert’s attention in the top of the 9th. Albert took care of the rest. Nothing but class from the future Hall of Famer #Angels #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/RFginquI7u — Shug McSween (@ShugMcSween) June 19, 2019

Pujols is coming back to St. Louis this weekend, to play against the Cardinals for the first time since he signed with the Angles in 2011. He's often been back to the city, as his Pujols Family Foundation is still headquarted here, he holds an annual golf tournament and a charity basketball game – which he plays in – in St. Louis to continue to raise money for children and families who live with Down syndrome.

