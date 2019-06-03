Jon Hamm's press conference was the best part about Game 3

ST. LOUIS (AP/Y98) - St. Louis native and Blues mega fan Jon Hamm is fired up about his team's run to the Stanley Cup Final.



The Affton-born actor known for his role in "Mad Men'' clapped his way into his press conference when he talked to reporters before the first Cup Final game in the city in 49 years. He was part comedian, part historian, part St. Louisan but mostly just a fan.



"Who cares what I think, I'm honestly like an actor that is just a fan of the team. You can pull anybody off the concourse and they'll say the same thing. But I think that people are really in a different way this year believers," he said.



The Blues unfortunately didn't play well in front of their fans, as Boston won 7-2 and took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven final. Hamm wasn't born yet when the Blues went to the Cup Final in 1968, '69 and '70 so he said he has no idea what this means to him.



Recalling his experience being in the stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series win, Hamm said, ``If this happens, it's going to be that times infinity.''

