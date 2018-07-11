A 40 Foot Whale Is Causing A Big Splash!

Thanks to our Entercom friends in Austin, TX at Mix 94.7, and a post from the China Global Television Network’s(CGTN) twitter page, a photo of a giant whale breeching a canal in Belgium has made its way to St. Louis on the internet today! This spectaculer, 40 foot whale was constructed using ONLY plastic and aluminum--and wow is it a sight to see! StudioKCA, an innovative architecture and design agency based out of Brooklyn, NY, came up with an incredible work of art to debut at this year’s Triennial Brugge event in Belgium.

A 12-meter-tall whale built with five tonnes of plastic waste fished from the Pacific and the Atlantic Oceans was installed at the Bruges Triennial in Belgium to raise awareness of the threat posed by plastic waste to marine ecosystems pic.twitter.com/FsY0uCP90b — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 3, 2018

This piece of art is now making a WHALE of a statement across the world, thanks to social media! Rising up from the Canal, Skyscraper {The Bruges Whale} is composed of 5 tons of plastic waste pulled out of the ocean to create a 4 story tall whale, a dynamic expression of the 150,000,000 tons of plastic waste floating in the waters around the world. The 5 tons of plastic used to create the whale were pulled from the beaches of Hawaii thanks to numerous volunteers, StudioKCA and a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. This whale not only looks awesome, it was meant to draw attention to the growing problem of plastic pollution in our ecosystem! Please do your part to help the environment by cutting out your use of plastic as much as possible! Doing 1THING to help STOP Plastic Pollution will make a BIG DIFFERENCE!

