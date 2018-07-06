39 Simple Ways To Use Less Plastic!

Becoming environmentally responsible isn’t as challenging as you might think! Every little thing can help. There are a number of ways to make your typical routine more green, even if it is only one thing a month at a time! Most Americans participate in monthly challenges to better their lifestyle, but forget that these challenges can span across a multitude of categories. Why not challenge yourself this month to better the planet you live in? July is a good month as any to be kinder to the planet (even at 6 days in)!

BUZZFEED presents 39 simple and doable ways to use a lot less plastic this July (or August, or September…)!

1. Go without plastic straws if you’re physically able.

2. And use your regular cutlery and plates at picnics, barbecues, and parties instead of disposable utensils and dishes.

3. Swap plastic wrap for reusable beeswax wraps or aluminum foil.

4. Carry a reusable bag so you don’t need to use plastic bags.

5. Note that you won’t be needing plastic utensils when ordering takeout.

6. Make coffee at home or take a reusable coffee cup to cafés.

7. Avoid buying pre-packaged fruit and vegetables if you’re physically able to chop your own.

8. Shop in the bulk food section of your grocer rather than buying pre-packaged staples.

9. Make your own bin liner out of newspaper.

10. Carry a reusable drink bottle to avoid buying water in plastic bottles.

11. Take your own reusable container to the deli or butcher when buying meat or fish that’s normally wrapped in plastic before being sold.

12. And take your own container to restaurants if you think it’s likely that you’ll have leftovers.

13. Order your ice cream in a cone rather than a cup.

14. Invest in a set of cloth napkins, since your fave paper ones probably come wrapped in plastic.

15. Buy bread from a bakery or market that sells unpackaged loaves, if this is within your budget.

For more tips visit Goodful on BUZZFEED and please be sure to visit Plastic Free July to accept the challenge!

Our company’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative promotes positive environmental practices and living. We know that if everyone did just 1Thing to improve the environment every day, our world would be a better place to live in for generations to come.