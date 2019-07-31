(Children's Mercy Kansas City)

36 NICU Nurses Working at Same Missouri Hospital Are Pregnant This Year

Talk about a baby boom!

July 31, 2019
Features

(Y98) - The neonatal intensive care unit at one Missouri hospital is experiencing a small baby boom.

Not because of the number of babies being cared for, but because of the number of babies the staff is having. There are 36 Children's Mercy Hospital NICU nurses giving birth this year.

As of July 23, 20 babies have been born and another 16 are on the way. Fun fact, only two of babies born thus far have been girls.

The hospital shared a photo of all the pregnant nurses together, lined up in order of due dates:

As a Level IV NICU, these nurses handle some of the most complex and critically ill infants in the region.

Click here to learn more about Children's Mercy Hospital and their NICU.

